Chef José Andrés Sets Up World Central Kitchen on Ukraine Border

Chef José Andrés , Sets Up World Central Kitchen, on Ukraine Border.

Chef José Andrés , Sets Up World Central Kitchen, on Ukraine Border.

The Spanish chef took to social media on Feb.

25 to announce that World Central Kitchen, his nonprofit humanitarian relief organization, is feeding refugees on the Ukraine-Poland border.

Andrés won a $100 million Jeff Bezos grant in 2021, which he will also use to help.

I can tell you one thing -- World Central Kitchen is already there with boots on the ground trying to learn how we can be helping the refugee crisis as people in Ukraine are leaving, Chef José Andrés, via Twitter.

We already see that Polish people are already feeding people as they cross the border.

We are seeing people in Ukraine taking care of people and doing the best they can under the circumstances, Chef José Andrés, via Twitter.

We will try to help obviously with money any group of cooks that are already feeding their people.

We will help make sure that money is not the reason they will not be able to do it, Chef José Andrés, via Twitter.

Andrés launched World Central Kitchen after Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Since then, he's aided communities in need all over the world.

Amid the pandemic, World Central Kitchen helped deliver over 35,000 meals to first responders, frontline health care workers and families in need.

Amid the pandemic, World Central Kitchen helped deliver over 35,000 meals to first responders, frontline health care workers and families in need.

Most recently, after the Jan.

6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Andrés sent 120 pizzas to the National Guard and police.

Most recently, after the Jan.

6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Andrés sent 120 pizzas to the National Guard and police