Zelensky's translator chokes up as he dictates Ukraine President's powerful EU speech

Hello friends, I need your help.
Is Biden & President of ukraine Zelensky relations strained?
During his Friday speech, President Biden's words and body language apparently hinted at some possible friction between..
Rumble
Hello friends, I need your help.
During his Friday speech, President Biden's words and body language apparently hinted at some possible friction between..
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has given a defiant speech to his nation, declaring that 16th February, the date on..