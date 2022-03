Putin's 64-kms long military convoy outside Kyiv; New satellite images expose Russia's plan

High-resolution satellite images show a large convoy of Russian forces north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Satellite pictures released by Maxar Technologies show Moscow's aggressive build-up which stretches for about 64 kilometers.

Hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery & logistics support vehicles are moving south towards Kyiv.

This is as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters day 6.