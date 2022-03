Labour: Action to make women feel safe not going far enough

Labour's Yvette Cooper warns MPs that action by ministers to ensure women and girls feel safe is "not going far enough" or "fast enough".

Opening Labour's Opposition Day debate, the shadow home secretary tells the House of Commons that the rape prosecution rate "is now down to a horrendous record low of just 1.3%".

Report by Blairm.

