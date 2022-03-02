INTERVIEW: Chris Lonsdale on Public Fallout from the 'Global Pandemic'
On the February 3, 2022 episode of Patrick Henningsen Show on TNT Radio, we spoke to best-selling author Chris Lonsdale about the latest phase of the waning &apos;global pandemic&apos; in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and discusses what we can all expect from the high priests of public health, as government officials, judiciaries, and pharmaceutical companies - all currently scrambling to evade and deflect from the inevitable fallout from the international reaction to Covid-19 and the unprecedented vaccine mandate policies.