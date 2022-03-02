INTERVIEW: Chris Lonsdale on Public Fallout from the 'Global Pandemic'

On the February 3, 2022 episode of Patrick Henningsen Show on TNT Radio, we spoke to best-selling author Chris Lonsdale about the latest phase of the waning 'global pandemic' in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and discusses what we can all expect from the high priests of public health, as government officials, judiciaries, and pharmaceutical companies - all currently scrambling to evade and deflect from the inevitable fallout from the international reaction to Covid-19 and the unprecedented vaccine mandate policies.