The Way of Shiva and Buddha - Sadhguru

What is the difference between Buddha's and Shiva's paths, a questioner wonders?

Sadhguru responds that it isn't a question of difference; rather, it is a question of the element of Shiva Buddha investigated.

He explains how the spine of Shiva's spiritual process was disseminated through the work of Agastya Muni, Buddha, and others.