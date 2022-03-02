Everything You Need to Know About Thermobaric Weapons

On February 28, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, accused Russia of using thermobaric weapons.

The so-called vacuum bombs suck oxygen from the air to trigger a massive explosion and cause immense destruction.

According to NBC, thermobaric weapons are a type of two-stage munition launched via a rocket or artillery shell.

The first charge spreads an aerosol similar to vaporized gasoline over an area.

The second charge then ignites the aerosol, which creates a huge, fiery blast and generates a massive wave of pressure.

Finally, a destructive vacuum is formed as oxygen from the surrounding air rushes in to fill the gap.

NBC reports that vacuum bombs are particularly devastating to human life, as victims can be killed by the blast, the shockwave or the subsequent vacuum.

Though widely condemned by nongovernmental organizations, there are no international laws banning the use of thermobarics in warfare.

According to NBC, the devastating weapons have been in development since the 1970s.

They were used by Russia against Chechnya in the '90s and most recently by the United States against Afghanistan in 2017.

NBC points out that it has yet to be confirmed that thermobaric weapons have been used in Ukraine.

However, the accusations add to concerns that Russia has conducted indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas that could constitute war crimes.