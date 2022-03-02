Everything You Need to Know About, Thermobaric Weapons.
On February 28, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, accused Russia of using thermobaric weapons.
.
On February 28, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, accused Russia of using thermobaric weapons.
.
The so-called vacuum bombs suck oxygen from the air to trigger a massive explosion and cause immense destruction.
.
According to NBC, thermobaric weapons are a type of two-stage munition launched via a rocket or artillery shell.
.
The first charge spreads an aerosol similar to vaporized gasoline over an area.
.
The second charge then ignites the aerosol, which creates a huge, fiery blast and generates a massive wave of pressure.
Finally, a destructive vacuum is formed as oxygen from the surrounding air rushes in to fill the gap.
.
NBC reports that vacuum bombs are particularly devastating to human life, as victims can be killed by the blast, the shockwave or the subsequent vacuum.
.
Though widely condemned by nongovernmental organizations, there are no international laws banning the use of thermobarics in warfare.
.
According to NBC, the devastating weapons have been in development since the 1970s.
.
They were used by Russia against Chechnya in the '90s and most recently by the United States against Afghanistan in 2017.
.
They were used by Russia against Chechnya in the '90s and most recently by the United States against Afghanistan in 2017.
.
NBC points out that it has yet to be confirmed that thermobaric weapons have been used in Ukraine.
.
However, the accusations add to concerns that Russia has conducted indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas that could constitute war crimes.