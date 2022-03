"I wrote it for him!" - Matt Reeves talks casting The Batman

Robert Pattinson faced a lot of critics when he was first cast as Batman, but it turns out director, and Batman super-fan, Matt Reeves wrote it with Rob in mind to play the lead role.

Will you be watching Matt's, The Batman?

Report by Mccallumj.

