Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Domanic, an 8th grader who loves sports and is eager to please.

“Domanic is very caring of others,” says a person who knows him.

“He is funny and helpful when needed.” Domanic loves climbing trees, spending time outdoors and going on walks along the creek where he lives.

He also loves going out to eat at fast food places.