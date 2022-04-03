Racing with Jesse Rucinski Episode 12 - 2022 COTA Race Weekend Preview Plus with Walter

Today, I am once again joined by Walter.

I get his feelings on last weekend's action in F1, Indy, Super Cross, and the NASCAR races at the newly redone Atlanta Motor Speedway.

We then move into all the racing happening this weekend across F1 in Saudi Arabia, Super Cross in Seattle, and the NASCAR races for the three major touring series at COTA.

We talk about everything from last year's races there as well and how the weather played a lot into the races at those events.

We also have a few sidebar conversations about a wide array of topics.

There is a lot of good opinions and one hell of a good conversation so make sure to check it out.