Not too late to salvage kinship between Russian and Ukrainian people

President Putin, not only is your brutal attack on Ukraine reprehensible, it has been a huge geopolitical error which has already cost Russia dearly.

Those costs will get higher every day you remain in Ukraine.

So it is in the best interest of the Russian people and the people of Ukraine, that you pull your forces out now.

It is still not too late to salvage the kinship felt between the Russian and Ukrainian people, as expressed in this video clip from a Ukrainian soldier.