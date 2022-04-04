Racing with Jesse Rucinski Episode 13 - 2022 COTA Weekend Plus

I thought it was a great weekend of racing.

Whether it was the AMA Super Cross race in Seattle, the F1 race in Saudi Arabia, or the NASCAR Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup Series running at COTA.

There was also a lot of things that were learned about the new vehicles in F1 and the Cup Series and some of the drivers that were a really good surprise with their road racing improvement.

There was a lot of good racing, a lot of good information learned, a lot of opinions to give about it all, and a lot of good stats along the way.

So, make sure to check this one out.