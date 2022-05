Stocks Climb Again | TSLA Boosts Deliveries | Elon Shakes Up TWTR | AMD Buys Pensando | EP116

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% on Monday, as money flowed back into mega-cap/growth stocks, which accounted for the outperformance of the Nasdaq (+1.9%).

The Dow Jones (+0.3%) and Russell 2000 (+0.2%).