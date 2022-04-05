Sacramento Shooting: Reminder of Second Amendment’s Importance | First Female NBA Coach?

Leftists like President Joe Biden and NBA Coach Steve Kerr are using the Sacramento shooting headline to call for gun control.

Whitlock explains why the real solution is the complete opposite.

Minnesota Congressional candidate Royce White explains why the Constitution’s Second Amendment is so key to keeping tyranny at bay.

“Fearless” contributor Shemeka Michelle praises a speech about gender from North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.

Does South Carolina’s NCAA Championship put coach Dawn Staley on a path to being the NBA’s first female coach?

Steve Kim weighs in on that topic and on the Duke-UNC handshake controversy.

Plus, Uncle Jimmy has a strong opinion about Shannon Sharpe’s preference for $20 a gallon for gas over another term with President Trump.