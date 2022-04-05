Outer Range Season 1

Outer Range Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: OUTER RANGE centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, OUTER RANGE examines how we grapple with the unknown.

At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca.

They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land.

An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture.

Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios, Jennifer Getzinger, Amy Seimetz, Lawrence Trilling (various episodes) starring Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Imogen Poots, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie release date April 15, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)