Did the Fed just RUG PULL the entire US Stock Market? Lael Brainard's words...

Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve Governor had a surprisingly hawkish tone in her words on Tuesday April 5t, 2022.

Given her previously dovish stance the markets reacted negatively today.

Tomorrow we get a little more insight into the Fed's thinking as the March fed meeting minutes will be released on Wednesday April 6th.

Expect a volatile trading day both before and after this news drop on Wednesday.