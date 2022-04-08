Universe Simulation Tech Support

Hello Hoomans…..as you have already guessed, you are living in a simulation designed by us, your lizard overlords.

Now that the universe has survived the early start-up stage at nearly 14 billion years old, we have opened up a tech support channel for you to submit bugs, errors, and suggestions to help make this experiment more pleasant.

We can’t say exactly why your universe was created, but think of it a clinical trial.

So please feel free to send us issues with the universe as you find them – you can email your videos to our hooman representative at: