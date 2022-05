Joe Biden Further Implicated In Hunter Saga | Feds Continue Pushing Gender Reassignment BS | Ep 375

It has been known, but is becoming all the more clear that Joe Biden was involved in all of his cokehead son Hunter Biden's corrupt overseas dealings.

Plus, Jen Psaki re-writes the rules on COVID close contact, defends gender reassignment surgery while threatening those who oppose it and Brian Stelter is called out by a college student.