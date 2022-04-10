CTP Gaming: Final Fantasy XIV - Shadowbringers Main Story Quests Stream 07

More main story quests before the patch 6.1 update maintenance ruins my fun by taking the game down for an entire 24 hours.
Why do you hate me, Square Enix?
More main story quests before the patch 6.1 update maintenance ruins my fun by taking the game down for an entire 24 hours.
Why do you hate me, Square Enix?
Things heat up in the Shadowbringers main story quests! Eulmore has fallen to the "bad guys" (that's..
Every time I think I am closer to Shadowbringers, Stormblood has MORE epiologue quests and dungeons for me to finish.
As I get my last Final Fantasy XIV job to 70 it's time to wrap up Stormblood - we finish the Hildibrand quest chain, the..