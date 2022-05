The Lakers, Tom Brady, The Masters and Russell Wilson on Today's SI Feed

Frank Vogel hasn’t ‘been told s–t’ about the Los Angeles Lakers firing him after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted about it, Tom Brady falls asleep watching The Masters, and Russell Wilson takes in all the sights and sounds of Denver.

From Twitter to Tik Tok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.