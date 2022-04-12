Russia-Ukraine War The biggest war begins in eastern Ukraine

After Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in Istanbul, the Moscow government announced that it would reduce the number of troops near Kyiv as a show of good faith and to reduce the dose of attacks.

The war, which has lasted about 50 days, has turned its attention to eastern Ukraine.

But after Russia, which had apparently withdrawn from the region, targeted civilians in many towns, especially Bukha, Russian troops were seen advancing toward eastern Ukraine.

Experts say Russia is targeting eastern Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced preparations for an attack.

Noting that the next few weeks will be very important and tense for the course of the war, Zelensky said: "The Russians will be more afraid.

They'll be afraid of losing.

They'll be afraid of knowing the truth," he said.

Zelensky said: "Russian soldiers will be preparing for a larger operation in the east of our country.

They can use missiles against us and even drop bombs from the air.

But we are prepared for their action.

We will respond, "He said.