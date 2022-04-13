Richard & Judy on being friends with George Michael, their relationship with social media, and enjoying life outside of televisi

In the second and final part of Kate's extended chat with broadcasting legends Richard & Judy, the pair talk about building a meaningful life outside of television, and re-live a very special afternoon when George Michael came over for Sunday lunch.

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

