Kim Kardashian Says She 'Wasn't Planning' To Date Pete Davidson

CNN reports Kim Kardashian says she was surprised when she developed feelings for comedian Pete Davidson.

In a recent interview, Kardashian explained how being single for almost a year helped her to be ready for love again.

I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it.

, Kim Kardashian, via interview on the 'Making Space' podcast, as reported by CNN.

It was the last thing that I was really planning on.

And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this.', Kim Kardashian, via interview on the 'Making Space' podcast, as reported by CNN.

'And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.

, Kim Kardashian, via interview on the 'Making Space' podcast, as reported by CNN.

Kardashian was once married to hip-hop legend Kanye West but filed for divorce in February 2021.

Last fall, Kardashian and Davidson appeared together in a sketch on 'Saturday Night Live' in which they shared a kiss for the show's viewers.

The two made it official on Instagram in March.

I definitely took my time.

, Kim Kardashian, via interview on the 'Making Space' podcast, as reported by CNN.

So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.

, Kim Kardashian, via interview on the 'Making Space' podcast, as reported by CNN