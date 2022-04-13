Johnny Depp denies sexually assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard with a bottle
Johnny Depp denies sexually assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard with a bottle

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has vehemently denied claims he sexually assaulted his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, with a liquor bottle, after her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft alleged in court that he "penetrated" the 'Aquaman' star with the item.