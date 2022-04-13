Johnny Depp denies sexually assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard with a bottle

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has vehemently denied claims he sexually assaulted his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, with a liquor bottle, after her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft alleged in court that he "penetrated" the 'Aquaman' star with the item.
Hollywood star Johnny Depp has vehemently denied claims he sexually assaulted his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, with a liquor bottle, after her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft alleged in court that he "penetrated" the 'Aquaman' star with the item.
In the fourth week of the defamation trial, an agent revealed that Johnny Depp lost $22.5 million for Pirates of the Caribbean 6..
Watch VideoIt's the trial that has everybody talking.
Actor Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel over..