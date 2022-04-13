This US Airport Is Once Again the World’s Busiest

This US Airport , Is Once Again, the World’s Busiest.

On April 11, trade association Airports Council International released its annual airport rankings.

.

CNN reports that Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is once again the busiest airport in the world.

.

In 2020, the U.S. airport was bumped down to number two by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China.

.

Leading up to that year, the Atlanta airport had been on a 22-year streak as the number one busiest airport in the world.

.

In 2021, Atlanta saw 75.7 million passengers.

.

According to CNN, while that number illustrates a 76% increase in flights from 2020, it's still almost 32% below the airport's pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.

.

According to CNN, while that number illustrates a 76% increase in flights from 2020, it's still almost 32% below the airport's pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.

.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou's airport fell to number eight in 2021 with 40.3 million passengers.

.

The United States dominated the top 10 list of highest passenger traffic, claiming eight spots.

.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas was 2021's second-busiest airport with about 62.5 million passengers.

.

The Denver International Airport came in third with 58.8 million passengers.

.

The remaining two slots on the top 5 were claimed by Chicago's O'Hare and Los Angeles International.

.

The remaining two slots on the top 5 were claimed by Chicago's O'Hare and Los Angeles International.

.

2021 saw an estimated total of 4.5 billion passengers worldwide, a 25% increase from 2020 but still a 50% decline from pre-pandemic numbers.

.

2021 saw an estimated total of 4.5 billion passengers worldwide, a 25% increase from 2020 but still a 50% decline from pre-pandemic numbers.