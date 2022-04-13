NY Lieutenant Governor Resigns Following Bribery and Fraud Charges

NPR reports New York Lt.

Brian Benjamin surrendered himself to the FBI on the morning of April 12 after being charged with bribery and wire fraud.

Kathy Hochul issued a statement, saying, "I have accepted Brian Benjamin's resignation effective immediately.".

While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor, NY Gov.

Katy Hochul, via statement.

Benjamin faces charges of federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, falsification of records and conspiracy to commit the aforementioned offenses.

NPR reports each count he's been charged with carries a conviction of 5 to 20 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams issued a statement about the charges against Benjamin.

This is a simple story of corruption.

Taxpayer money for campaign contributions.

Quid pro quo.

This for that.

That's bribery, plain and simple, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams , via statement.

My office and our partners at the FBI and DOI will continue to ensure that politicians who put themselves over the public interest will be prosecuted, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams , via statement.

CNN reports that even though he's stepped down, Benjamin will remain on the primary ballot as the Democratic Party's endorsed candidate