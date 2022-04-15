Improving The Black Maternal Health Crisis

The need for Black maternal health care has never been more pressing.

According to the CDC, in New York City alone, Black women are nine times more likely to die of a pregnancy-related cause than white women, and their rate of infant mortality is more than three times higher.

It's why the beauty brand, Carol's Daughter, and the maternal health non-profit organization, the Mama Glow Foundation are on a mission to expand access to Doula care for Black birthing people and babies when they are most vulnerable - before, during, and after birth.