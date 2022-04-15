Fears of Economic Recession Growing in the United States

NPR reports that warning lights are starting to flash for the U.S. economy.

Economic experts now foresee a recession occurring in the not-so-distant future.

As inflation has reached its highest mark in over 40 years, the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon approve interest rate hikes.

Per NPR, employers in the United States have added almost 6.5 million new jobs in the last year.

The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.6%.

Experts predict that as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates to counter surging consumer demand, the U.S. economy will enter a mild recession by late 2023.

It's probably surprising to be talking about recessions at this point... , Matthew Luzzetti, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, via NPR.

... given the momentum that we've seen, particularly in the labor market.

The ultimate conclusion is that we are having very strong growth, but it is inflationary growth.

In a recent survey by 'The Wall Street Journal,' economic experts put the odds of a recession occurring in the next year at 28%