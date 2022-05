Climate Change Roundtable: Greenpeace Co-Founder Patrick Moore

For this week's episode of Climate Change Roundtable, we're streaming a keynote address Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore gave at the Fourteenth International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC), put on by The Heartland Institute.

Moore helped start Greenpeace to fight noble environmental goals across the globe, but he soon saw the organization abandon that mission in favor of an anti-human agenda.