Ocean's 11 /// 1960 American film trailer

Ocean's 11 is a 1960 American heist film directed by Lewis Milestone and starring five of the Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop.

Centered on a series of Las Vegas casino robberies, the film also stars Angie Dickinson, Cesar Romero, Richard Conte, Akim Tamiroff, Henry Silva, Ilka Chase, Norman Fell, Patrice Wymore, and Buddy Lester.

It includes cameo appearances by Shirley MacLaine, Red Skelton and George Raft.