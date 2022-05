2021 Dacia Jogger - Crash & Safety Tests

The Dacia Jogger, sharing the same platform as the two-star model Sandero Stepway tested by Euro NCAP last year, drops cheerlessly to one star.

The car is offered in five- seat, two-row or seven-seat, three-row forms and a seatbelt reminder is not available in the rearmost seats of the latter.

Inevitably, the car loses a fraction of a point compared to its partner model and uses up the tiny margin that the Sandero had to remain at two stars.