Russia claims to be close to seizing Mariupol

Residents of Mariupol walked past the bodies of civilians as they evacuated their destroyed homes on Sunday, as Moscow said its forces had almost completely seized the port town.
Libby Hogan reports.
Residents of Mariupol walked past the bodies of civilians as they evacuated their destroyed homes on Sunday, as Moscow said its forces had almost completely seized the port town.
Libby Hogan reports.
John Mark Dougan continues to display amazing bravery as he places himself dangerously close to active combat in Ukraine and..
Russian media alleged that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based ‘dirty bomb’ nuclear weapon in Chernobyl; Ukraine's..