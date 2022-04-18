Too Hot to Handle // 1960 British thriller film trailer

Too Hot to Handle (released in the United States as Playgirl After Dark) is a 1960 British neo-noir gangster thriller film directed by Terence Young and starring Jayne Mansfield and Leo Genn.
Christopher Lee appears in a supporting role.
The Man Between (also known as Berlin Story) is a 1953 British thriller film directed by Carol Reed and starring James Mason,..
The Man Who Never Was is a 1956 British espionage thriller film produced by André Hakim and directed by Ronald Neame. It stars..