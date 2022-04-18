Russian news agency releases footage of Azovstal

Russian news agency RIA Novosti published on Sunday (April 17) drone footage of Azovstal steelworks in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Russian news agency RIA Novosti published on Sunday (April 17) drone footage of Azovstal steelworks in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Watch VideoUkrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance in their country's south and east, where the Kremlin is..
Footage from state-run Russian news agency Ria Novosti claimed to show a large fire that broke out early on Monday at an oil..
Watch VideoThe U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the..