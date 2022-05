SWAT S05E18 Family

S.W.A.T.

5x18 "Family" Season 5 Episode 18 Promo Trailer HD - When Hicks witnesses the assassination of his longtime friend, a prominent judge, the team races to find the shooter and determine why he was targeted.

Also, Luca struggles with how to help his brother, Terry (Ryan Hurst), after he’s arrested, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, April 24th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

- Starring: Shemar Moore, Kenny Johnson, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell