Climate action needs new frontline leadership | Ozawa Bineshi Albert

We can't rely on those who created climate change to fix it, says climate justice organizer Ozawa Bineshi Albert.

An Indigenous woman living in the heart of oil and gas country in the US, she's observed an alarming disconnect between empty promises made by corporations and the actual needs of communities on the ground.

In this call for urgency and a shift in values, she advocates for climate policy to center frontline leaders and outlines some grassroots-led projects -- from water protection efforts in Minnesota to off-grid solar power in Arizona -- that have already sparked real change.