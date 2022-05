Live From America 4.19.22 @11am RETURNING TO OUR REPUBLIC! YOU CAN'T BEAT GOD!

LFA and Brave American have officially started our partnership - Highlighting Judge Katherine Mizelle - All major Airlines drop mandate immediately to boost sales again - A judge has allowed case against MTG to move forward - Kevin McCoward once again shows how out of touch he is - Supreme Court of WI delivers blow to Gov.Evers - Elizabeth Warren frantic over looming loss of midterms - Where was Hunter on Easter?

- Trump sends message to Mark Brnovich