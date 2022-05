Sell-out Easter bank holiday is welcome boost to UK tourism

After two years when the Easter weekend has been subject to Covid restrictions millions have taken the opportunity to enjoy a break.

Bocketts Farm Park General Manger Hannah Wafula says the "almost sold out" weekend has been "superb" for their business with visitors enjoying the return of the Surrey farm's Easter pig race and saluting getting "back to normality".

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn