TORN HEARTS Movie

TORN HEARTS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Blumhouse Television and EPIX present this horrifying tale set in Nashville's Country Music scene.

Two rising artists' visit to their idol, Harper Dutch (Golden Globe-winner Katey Sagal), turns into a twisted series of mental and physical torment.

Directed by Brea Grant starring Katey Sagal, Abby Quinn, Alexxis Lemire, Joshua Leonard, Shiloh Fernandez release date May 20, 2022 (on EPIX and on VOD/Digital )