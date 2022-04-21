Rudy Giuliani Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ as Ken Jeong Walks Off Stage | THR News

Controversy hit 'The Masked Singer' as Rudy Giuliani was revealed as the Jack in the Box on Wednesday in the Fox singing competition’s latest contestant departure, and one judge in particular was clearly displeased.
Controversy hit 'The Masked Singer' as Rudy Giuliani was revealed as the Jack in the Box on Wednesday in the Fox singing competition’s latest contestant departure, and one judge in particular was clearly displeased.
A day after Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on The Masked Singer generated controversy, a number of late-night TV hosts offered their..
“I’m done,” was all he said as he departed the stage in protest. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.