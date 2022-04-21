Biden Announces Humanitarian Parole Program for Refugees From Ukraine

On April 21, President Joe Biden announced a new program to provide a streamlined process for refugees from Ukraine to seek asylum in the United States.

CNN reports that the "Uniting for Ukraine" program comes one month after Biden vowed to admit up to 100,000 Ukrainians.

This new humanitarian parole program will complement the existing legal pathways available to Ukrainians, including immigrant visas and refugee processing, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via CNN.

It will provide an expedient channel for secure legal migration from Europe to the United States for Ukrainians who have a U.S. sponsor, such as a family or an NGO, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via CNN.

This program will be fast.

It will be streamlined.

And it will ensure the United States honors its commitment to go to the people of Ukraine and (they) need not go through our southern border, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via CNN.

CNN reports that the president also announced an $800 million package of weapons and other aid for Ukraine.

Biden's humanitarian parole program will require Ukrainian refugees to be sponsored by a U.S. citizen or a resettlement or non-profit organization.

According to CNN, applicants will be required to undergo rigorous security vetting and checks.

Those security measures reportedly include biographic and biometric screening and complete vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that over 5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine since Russia's invasion began eight weeks ago.