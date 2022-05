Madeleine McCann: German man declared an official suspect

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann shocked the nation in 2007 and became one of Britain’s most infamous missing persons cases.

But now, for the first time in 15 years, Portuguese authorities have named an “arguido”.

Report by Chanda.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn