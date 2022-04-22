Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing criticism over handling of Ukraine war

Unlike many NATO countries which are sending heavy weaponry to Ukraine, Germany still refuses, despite direct requests from Ukrainian officials.
Unlike many NATO countries which are sending heavy weaponry to Ukraine, Germany still refuses, despite direct requests from Ukrainian officials.
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Reuters Berlin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday rejected criticism that Germany was not showing..
Watch VideoRussia pounded eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. defense secretary promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to..