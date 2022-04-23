FULL SHOW! Trump Gets In The Middle of Ohio's Messy Politics! Plus Food Fires! 4/22/22

Trump to visit Ohio on Saturday with and endorsement for Hillbilly Elegy author, JD Vance, for senate, while General Flynn and Ted Cruz are making the rounds for his opponent Josh Mandel, causes Ohio's already contentious primaries to heat up.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is in court facing a frivolous lawsuit to see if she is fit to run for office.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy caught on tape with Liz Cheney saying he would recommend Trump resign.

Then, Azure Organic bulk food head quarters burns down, along with several other food manufacturers... what is going on!?

All of that and much more!