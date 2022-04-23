Stop! Look! and Laugh! // 1960 film trailer

Is a 1960 feature-length Three Stooges compilation featuring Moe Howard, Larry Fine, and Curly Howard.

Eleven of the Stooges shorts were shown and bridged together with segments featuring Paul Winchell and his dummies, Jerry Mahoney and Knucklehead Smiff.

Near the end of the film, the Marquis Chimps perform a version of Cinderella narrated in rhyme by Winchell, with June Foray providing female voices and Alan Reed providing male voices, as part of Jerry's bedtime story.

New York Stooges TV host Officer Joe Bolton (a staple of WPIX-TV through the early 1970s) has a cameo as a customer in a cafe.