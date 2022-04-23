FULL SHOW: Biden Approval Ratings Hit All-Time Low As Feds Investigation Of Hunter Heats Up

Owen Shroyer continues on day 2 of the Infowars Emergency 40 hour live transmission with special guests Savanah Hernandez and Alex Stein.

Savanah is live from the streets of San Francisco where drugged out homeless have taken over and even seek out the deadly fentanyl drug.

Alex Stein discusses his current culture jamming phenomenon and the corruption of Anthony Fauci.

Owen also covers the latest breaking news from the War in Ukraine to the dozens of food manufacturing plants in America being burned to the ground and being hit by airplanes.

Owen tries to imagine a paradise, or in other words, a land without Democrats.