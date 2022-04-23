Trump vs. DeSantis Could Be ‘the Brawl for It All’ | CNN+ Crash Signals ‘Dead Dems Society’
Trump vs. DeSantis Could Be ‘the Brawl for It All’ | CNN+ Crash Signals ‘Dead Dems Society’

Jason’s fire-starter analogizing Donald Trump to actor Robin Williams’ iconic character John Keating in the movie &quot;Dead Poets Society&quot; sparks a debate about who is a better 2024 presidential candidate, Trump or Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

&quot;Fearless&quot; contributor Royce White argues on behalf of Trump.

Delano Squires presents the case for DeSantis.

The dichotomy between White and Squires – two men Whitlock fondly refers to as “the smartest men on the show” – creates a fascinating show.

Whitlock’s &quot;Dead Poets&quot; analogy was good, too.

Whitlock contends that Trump inspired MAGA followers to seize the day the same way Keating emboldened his teenage students to “carpe diem.” Delano chooses to make a different analogy, comparing Trump and DeSantis to boxers Deontay Wilder and Floyd Mayweather, respectively.

Uncle Jimmy scores the show a knockout, but delivers a low blow to Jason, chiding his on-air nephew on dating within his “weight class.”