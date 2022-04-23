Trump vs. DeSantis Could Be ‘the Brawl for It All’ | CNN+ Crash Signals ‘Dead Dems Society’

Jason’s fire-starter analogizing Donald Trump to actor Robin Williams’ iconic character John Keating in the movie "Dead Poets Society" sparks a debate about who is a better 2024 presidential candidate, Trump or Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

"Fearless" contributor Royce White argues on behalf of Trump.

Delano Squires presents the case for DeSantis.

The dichotomy between White and Squires – two men Whitlock fondly refers to as “the smartest men on the show” – creates a fascinating show.

Whitlock’s "Dead Poets" analogy was good, too.

Whitlock contends that Trump inspired MAGA followers to seize the day the same way Keating emboldened his teenage students to “carpe diem.” Delano chooses to make a different analogy, comparing Trump and DeSantis to boxers Deontay Wilder and Floyd Mayweather, respectively.

Uncle Jimmy scores the show a knockout, but delivers a low blow to Jason, chiding his on-air nephew on dating within his “weight class.”