Instrumental Lullabies for Babies to Go to Sleep ♫ Baby Lullaby Songs Go to Sleep ♫ Baby Sleep Music

Here is a soft classic lullaby to put your baby (and maybe you) to sleep.

Music only with slow moving animation to keep your child's attention but not to excite them and keep them awake.

Watch as the day turns to dusk, the sky gets darker, and the sun sets behind the hills making a beautiful orange glowing sunset.

Then the twinkling stars and moon come out while we go inside the warm, dimly lit room were baby is fast asleep.

A gentle kiss from mom and dad, and the song comes to an end.

...Good night.