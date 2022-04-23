Instrumental Lullabies for Babies to Go to Sleep ♫ Baby Lullaby Songs Go to Sleep ♫ Baby Sleep Music
Here is a soft classic lullaby to put your baby (and maybe you) to sleep.

Music only with slow moving animation to keep your child&apos;s attention but not to excite them and keep them awake.

Watch as the day turns to dusk, the sky gets darker, and the sun sets behind the hills making a beautiful orange glowing sunset.

Then the twinkling stars and moon come out while we go inside the warm, dimly lit room were baby is fast asleep.

A gentle kiss from mom and dad, and the song comes to an end.

...Good night.