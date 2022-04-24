Report: Colorado River Ranked Most Endangered in U.S.

A new report by conservation group American Rivers has ranked the Colorado River as the most endangered river in the United States, due to its record low reservoir levels.

The report chalks this up to a decades-long drought, along with poor resource management, but says there are opportunities to save it.

The group says better management of forests and meadow systems could help increase water retention and assist aquifers in recharging.

The group also says that water loss from evaporation could be reduced by covering the canals and reservoirs.

The Colorado River feeds into Lake Powell and Lake Mead, and runs through 9 national parks.

It also provides water to an estimated 40 million people and waters 5 million acres of farmland.