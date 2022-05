40-Year-Old Dies, Wife Critical After EV Bike Battery Explodes In Andhra | OneIndia News

In an incident of EV battery bike explosion in Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh, a 40-year-old man was killed in the early hours of Saturday.

The battery of his new electric bike exploded causing fire in his bedroom.

His wife has suffered burns and is in a critical condition.

